Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,116 shares of company stock valued at $20,625,726. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $164.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

