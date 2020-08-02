Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 93.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

