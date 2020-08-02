Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Public Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 50.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $570,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,485 shares of company stock valued at $368,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.11 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.