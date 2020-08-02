American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 801.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

AAT stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.