Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,887 shares of company stock worth $1,651,738. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $111.24 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Argus upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.