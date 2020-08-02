Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $284,000. AXA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $265.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $271.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $3,467,886.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares in the company, valued at $220,878,029.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $952,578.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,337 shares in the company, valued at $60,584,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,681 shares of company stock worth $23,000,455. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

