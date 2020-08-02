BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

