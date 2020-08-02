Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Match Group Inc
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Match Group Inc
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc.
3,012 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
3,012 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Black Knight Inc
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Black Knight Inc
Signature Bank Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Signature Bank Stock Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report