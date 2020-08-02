Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 898.89 ($11.06).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 798.50 ($9.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 788.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.90.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

