Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.43. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.