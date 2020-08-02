Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,991,000 after acquiring an additional 805,452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $537,499 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

