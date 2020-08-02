Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $586,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

