Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,360 shares in the company, valued at $58,469,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.