Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $601,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $58.19 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

