Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $609,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

