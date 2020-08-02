Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 122 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $810.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $609.22 and its 200 day moving average is $464.10. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $845.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,934 shares of company stock worth $38,273,965. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

