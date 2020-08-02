Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.79 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

