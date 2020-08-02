Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $615,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $42,515.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,048,426 shares of company stock worth $62,581,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.92%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

