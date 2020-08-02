CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.72.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

