Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $27,568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $32,198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 816,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.