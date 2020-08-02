Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $626,000 in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kraton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kraton by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kraton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kraton by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.14.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.