Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 165.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

