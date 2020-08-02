Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of ChannelAdvisor worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 141.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.91. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

