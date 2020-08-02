Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,064 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $108.35 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $111.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,290 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $1,614,176.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,675.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

