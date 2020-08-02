Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apache by 629.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE APA opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.