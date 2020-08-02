Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 13,430 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Gladstone Commercial worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.