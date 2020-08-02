Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,531.52 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.92 per share, with a total value of $11,531.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 829,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,304,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

