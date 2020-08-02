Sarah Bany Sells 131 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,062,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $2,044,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $27,494,750.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $2,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $2,008,730.12.

On Monday, July 13th, Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,010,542.40.

On Friday, July 10th, Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,074,576.56.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $13,606,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.