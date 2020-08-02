Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Purchases $28,904.61 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Lee Bagwell bought 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $28,904.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Bagwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Lee Bagwell bought 124 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $1,272.24.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.67 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

