M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Sells $4,940,239.68 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDC opened at $44.83 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 305,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

