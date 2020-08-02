World Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,217 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.56 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

