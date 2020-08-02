World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,887,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321,324 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $14.95 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

