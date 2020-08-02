World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

In other Resideo Technologies news, VP Fradin Roger acquired 69,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $654,029.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,778. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

