Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $104,305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.11 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

