World Asset Management Inc Has $174,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 566.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 45.0% in the second quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Steel by 33.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of X stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.57. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

