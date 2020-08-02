Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 414,170 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,170 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

ABEV opened at $2.68 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.