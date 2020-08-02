Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,619.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 357,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ASX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

