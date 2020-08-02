Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,294 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

