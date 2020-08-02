Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 186,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

SKT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of -214.26 and a beta of 1.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.