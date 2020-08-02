Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 16,000 Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 538,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

