Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Akers Biosciences worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKER stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Akers Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.03%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Akers Biosciences Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

