Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 38,752 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

