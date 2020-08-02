Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 83.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 141,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

