Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.73.

NYSE RE opened at $218.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

