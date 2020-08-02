Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $63.78

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

