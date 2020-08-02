BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.50 ($7.70).

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

BA opened at GBX 490.20 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

