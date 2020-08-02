Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.06. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMST. Raymond James cut Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

