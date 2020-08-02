Strs Ohio Has $1.20 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.