Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Genpact by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $110,322,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

