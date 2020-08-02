Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $117.66 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -230.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

